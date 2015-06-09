ZURICH, June 9 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday its majority-owned subsidiary, Cassiopea, plans an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange this year.

Cosmo said it planned to reduce its current shareholding in Cassiopea to below 50 percent from 97 percent through the flotation, which will comprise a secondary offering of shares.

Around 37 percent of the IPO will be reserved for allocation to existing Cosmo shareholders, the pharmaceutical firm said.

Cassiopea is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing medical dermatology products. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)