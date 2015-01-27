BRIEF-Allergan Plc says CEO Brenton Saunders's 2016 total compensation $4.1 mln - SEC Filing
Jan 27 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Communicates results of withdrawal process and time line for pre-emption rights
* 104,931 shares tendered
* Pre-emption rights at 156.03 Swiss francs ($173) per share until Feb. 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9031 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 24 House of Representative Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady said on Friday that following the withdrawal of a healthcare law the Republican agenda would be to move quickly to craft a tax reform bill.