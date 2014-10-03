Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
Oct 3 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Spa
* Says Salix Pharmaceuticals and Cosmo Technologies announce termination of merger agreement
* Says under terms of termination, which is effective immediately, Salix will make a $25 million payment to Cosmo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.