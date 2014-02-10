* Cosmos Bank agrees to be acquired by China Development
Financial
* China Development Financial to buy Cosmos for about $760
mln - source
* GE Capital, SAC Capital to sell their Cosmos stakes -
source
HONG KONG, Feb 10 Taiwan's Cosmos Bank
said it has agreed to be acquired by China Development Financial
Holding Corp in a deal a source familiar with the
matter said was worth about $760 million.
Taiwan's CDF will buy the stakes of GE Capital and
SAC Capital, the source said, who declined to be named because
the information was not yet public.
China Development Financial Holding and Cosmos did not
immediately respond to messages seeking comment, but Cosmos
confirmed the deal in a statement posted on the Taiwan stock
exchange.
It said one Cosmos share will be exchanged for 0.2 China
Development share and T$13.4 in cash, but it did not provide
other details such as the total value of the deal and the
sellers.
"Our company's board has agreed to sign a share transfer
agreement with China Development Financial Holding Corp. We will
then become China Development Financial Holding's 100
percent-owned unit," Cosmos Bank said in the statement.