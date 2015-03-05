NEW YORK, March 5 (IFR) - Costa Rica set initial price thoughts Thursday of 462.5bp over US Treasuries on a benchmark-sized US dollar 30-year bond.

The 144A/Reg S issue is being sold through leads Deutsche Bank and HSBC. Issuer ratings are Ba1/BB/BB+ by Moody's, S&P and Fitch. Proceeds are being used to refinance domestic and external debt. Pricing is expected today. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)