NEW YORK, March 5 (IFR) - Costa Rica has launched a US$1bn 30-year bond issue at a final spread of 445bp over US Treasuries, according to market sources.

Pricing is coming at the mid point of final guidance of 440bp-450bp and inside initial price thoughts of 462.5bp over.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has mandated Deutsche Bank and HSBC as leads on the 144A/RegS deal, which is expected to price later on Thursday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)