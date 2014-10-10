(Adds background on fiscal reforms, previous issue)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Costa Rica plans to raise US$1bn
through a new international bond in the first half of 2015 as it
pushes forward with reforms to reduce a growing fiscal deficit,
the country's finance minister Helio Fallas told IFR on Friday.
The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, is yet to determine the
maturity of the new bond and to select banks to arrange the
sale.
Fallas said the country would prefer to issue a long-dated
bond, but that final terms will depend on market conditions.
Costa Rica took advantage of a strong bid for duration
earlier this year to raise US$1bn through a new 30-year bond
that priced at a yield of 7%.
The notes were quoted on Friday at a cash price of 102.25 to
yield 6.82% mid-market.
The sovereign lost its last investment-grade rating in
September, when Moody's downgraded the country to Ba1 from Baa3,
citing its weak fiscal position and the political barriers to
reforms.
Fallas said the government is planning to implement a number
of reforms aimed at incresing revenues by clamping down on tax
evasion and reducing expenditures.
Costa Rica is expected to post a fiscal deficit of 6% of GDP
for 2014.
In 2015, the government anticipates coming in well below the
6.7% fiscal deficit indicated in the budget as reforms begin to
yield results, said Fallas.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)