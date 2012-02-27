ROME Feb 27 A liner owned by the same
company as the Costa Concordia, which ran aground off Italy last
month, sent out a distress signal in the Indian Ocean on Monday
after a fire in the engine room left it without power, the
company said.
Costa Cruises said the fire on the Costa Allegra had been
put out and no passengers were hurt.
At least 25 people died when the Costa Concordia ran aground
off the island of Giglio last month.
The Costa Allegra, with 636 passengers and 413 crew on
board, was sailing some 200 miles south west of the Seychelles,
the company said.
Crew were working to "restore functionality" to the ship and
tugs and other support vessels were on their way to offer
assistance, Costa Cruises said.
