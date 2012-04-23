ROME, April 23 (Reuters)- - The contract to salvage the
Costa Concordia cruise liner, won by Titan Salvage of the United
States and Italian firm Micoperi, is worth at least $300 million
and could cost more, the capsized ship's owner Costa Cruises
said on Monday.
The two companies beat Smit Salvage, an arm of Dutch group
Boskalis-Westminster and Italy's Neri, which were also
on the shortlist to remove the wreck of the ship. Titan Salvage
is owned by U.S. group Crowley Maritime Corp .
The vessel capsized off the Tuscan island of Giglio after
hitting rocks on Jan. 13. At least 30 people died and two are
still unaccounted for.
Costa Cruises chief executive Pierluigi Foschi, whose
retirement was announced on Monday, said the winning proposal to
salvage the ship had best met requirements such as the need to
completely remove the vessel while also protecting the
environment.
Costa Cruises is a unit of Carnival Corp & PLC
.
He told reporters on the sidelines of a conference
presenting the plans that the project was the most expensive of
those proposed. The base contract would be worth $300 million
but "it could also cost more", he said.
An operation to pump more than 2,300 tonnes of fuel out of
the vessel was completed last month.
The head of Italy's Civil Protection Agency Franco Gabrielli
said the plan was to stabilise the ship by August and refloat it
between November and January. The start of salvage operations
would also depend on the issuing of necessary permits, he said.
The ship will be towed away and demolished in Italy, Foschi
said, though the exact location for it to be moved to is yet to
be decided.
Measures will be taken to protect the tourist industry
during the summer season. The port of Giglio will remain open
during the operation.
After the ship is removed, the seabed will be cleaned of
remaining debris and measures will be taken to allow marine life
to flourish again.
(Reporting By Silvia Ognibene, writing by Catherine Hornby;
Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)