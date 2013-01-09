UPDATE 2-UK's Morrisons caution on import costs overshadows profit rise
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON Jan 9 Costain Group PLC : * Costain joint venture awarded £48M network rail contract * Project will be delivered by abc electrification, a joint venture between
Costain, alstom and babcock
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
* BHP considers contract workers to break Escondida mine strike
LONDON, March 9 Britain's John Lewis Partnership cut its staff bonus for a fifth consecutive year as 2016-17 trading profit at both its department stores and Waitrose supermarkets fell, it said on Thursday.