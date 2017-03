LONDON, April 15 Costain Group PLC : * Costain joint ventures win two crossrail contracts worth 315 million stg * JV with Alstom and TSO awarded contract worth approximately 300 mln stg to design, fit-out and commission the railway systems in Crossrail's tunnel network * JV with Alstom awarded 15 mln stg contract for the design, construction and commissioning of the system that will provide traction power for the trains in the central tunnelled section of the Crossrail scheme