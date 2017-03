LONDON, June 27 Costain Group PLC : * Awarded new contracts and extensions worth more than £900 million to the

group in H1 * On-course to deliver a result for the year which is in-line with the board's

expectations * Forward order book has increased from £2.4 billion as at 31 December 2012 to

£2.9 billion * At the end of the first half, over £850 million of revenue has been secured

for 2013