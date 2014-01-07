Jan 7 Costain Group PLC : * Expects to deliver a full-year result in line with the board's expectations * Finished year with high quality order book up 25 pct at 3.0 bln pounds (2012: 2.4 bln pounds) of which over 90 pct is repeat orders * Excess of 750 mln pounds of work has been secured for 2014 (2012: in excess of 700 mln pounds secured for 2013). * Has a strong preferred bidder position on contracts worth over 400 mln pounds * Acquired 27 pct interest from Serco Plc in managed motorway technology Jv for cash consideration of 2.4 mln pounds * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here