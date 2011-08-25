* H1 pretax profit 10.1 mln stg vs 8.2 mln stg last yr

* Revenue down 14 pct at 468.5 mln stg

* Interim dividend up 8 pct at 3.25p

Aug 25 British engineering and construction firm Costain reported a 23 percent jump in its first-half pretax profit as its environment division offset the decline in other units, and said it raised interim dividend.

The company, which on Monday announced the acquisition of operations and maintenance support services firm Promanex, expects to report continued progress at the year-end in line with its view.

Costain's order book stood at 2.3 billion pounds as on June 30, down 8 percent from last year.

In March, British business services group Mouchel rejected a takeover offer from Costain, which was matched up against Interserve in the bidding war .

Costain, which said it raised its interim dividend by 8 percent to 3.25 pence, in May received a waste water treatment contract for upgradation as part of a joint venture with Galliford Try and Atkins .

January-June pretax profit rose to 10.1 million pounds ($16.6 million) from 8.2 million pounds last year, while operating profit at its environment division rose more than five times.

Revenue was down 14 percent at 468.5 million pounds due to a slower-than-anticipated start to projects and withdrawal from lower margin activity.

Costain shares, which have shed 18 percent of their value since Mouchel rejected its takeover offer, closed at 205 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at 131.48 million pounds.

($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)