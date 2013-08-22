Aug 22 Costain Group PLC : * H1 revenue 462.9 million stg versus 477.9 million stg last year * Underlying operating profit rose 3 pct to 10.7 million stg * Says secured new contracts and extensions in excess of 900 million stg in first half * Forward order book up 20 percent to 2.9 billion stg * Says on course to deliver full-year result in line with board's expectations * Interim dividend 3.75 pence per share * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here