UPDATE 1-Russia's NLMK says earnings rise as steel prices recover
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
Aug 22 Costain Group PLC : * H1 revenue 462.9 million stg versus 477.9 million stg last year * Underlying operating profit rose 3 pct to 10.7 million stg * Says secured new contracts and extensions in excess of 900 million stg in first half * Forward order book up 20 percent to 2.9 billion stg * Says on course to deliver full-year result in line with board's expectations * Interim dividend 3.75 pence per share * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
LONDON, March 6 The 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management will lead to some job losses but not the 1,000 figure that has been cited in media reports, the Aberdeen CEO said on Monday.
DUBLIN, March 3 Ireland's government will select bookrunners and co-lead managers to assist a potential share sale of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB), it said on Friday, in a further signal that it could launch an IPO by May.