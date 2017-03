June 26 Costain Group Plc

* Remains on course to deliver a result for the year in line with the board's expectations

* Forward order book has increased to a record level of £3.2 billion from £3.0 billion as at 31 december 2013

* Over £950 million of revenue has been secured for 2014

* Overall level of tendering activity across the group's targeted markets remains high