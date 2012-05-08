MOVES-SocGen, eVestment, Marketaxess
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Q1 EPS $0.40 vs $0.30/shr last year
* Q1 voyage rev up 16 pct to $100 mln
May 8 Container shipping company Costamare Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as charter rates for vessels increased during the quarter.
Voyage revenue rose 16 percent to $100 million.
January-March net income rose to $24.5 million, or 40 cents per share, from $17.9 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 41 cents per share.
The Athens, Greece-based company's shares, which have shed about 10 percent in the last three months, closed at $14 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates prices)
Feb 27 ABC's Sunday night broadcast of the 89th Academy Awards drew a 22.4 overnight rating, down 4 percent from last year's low-rated show, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit.