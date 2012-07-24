* Q2 EPS $0.31 vs $0.43 last year

July 24 Greek container ship owner Costamare's second-quarter profit fell as charter rates continue to remain depressed in the troubled shipping sector.

Charter rates for container ships crashed in the last four years as a large number of new ships were delivered before the economic downturn. Daily rates for large vessels fell to about $10,000 per day this year from $350,000 in 2008.

Net income for the second quarter fell to $21.1 million, or 31 cents per share, compared with $26.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time charges, it earned 32 cents per share.

Voyage revenues rose 2 percent to $96 million.

Costamare, majority owned by the Konstantakopoulos family, has 56 vessels chartered to firms like A.P. Moller-Maersk , COSCO and Hapag Lloyd.

Costamare shares, which have fallen 27 percent in the past year, closed at $13 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

