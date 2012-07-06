Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 27
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
(Corrects to remove reference to target price)
July 6 CoStar Group Inc : * Raymond James cuts CoStar Group Inc to market perform from outperform
For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
* Together with Qualcomm Technologies Inc., subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, announces a new project to crowdsource high-definition map data
* Process for potential acquisition of distressed pellet plants