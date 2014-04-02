PANAMA CITY, April 2 Newly approved capital
controls in Costa Rica aimed at curbing speculative money flows
from abroad will only be applied very selectively, President
Laura Chinchilla said on Wednesday.
The new controls, approved by Congress last week, give the
central bank the power to require special deposits for what it
determines are speculative flows, and the ability to apply
measures such as a hike in taxes on foreign remittances.
"It is an instrument that aims to enable the central bank,
when fundamentally short-term speculative flows are detected, to
establish some control mechanisms," Chinchilla told reporters at
an economic summit in Panama.
"Costa Rica's economy is pretty open and invites investors
in, so it is an instrument that will be used very carefully and
very selectively," she added.
Costa Rica had battled unwanted currency appreciation in
recent years as global investors flooded into emerging markets.
But the colon has slumped about 8 percent this year
and the central bank said last week it does not plan to use the
new capital controls anytime soon.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Simon Gardner and
Lisa Shumaker)