Sterling hits six-week low as UK data paints mixed picture
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
SAN JOSE Jan 17 Costa Rica will issue an additional $1 billion in Eurobonds between May and June of this year, Finance Minister Edgar Ayales told reporters on Thursday.
The Ministry also announced the 2012 fiscal deficit came in at 4.4 percent of GDP, in line with expectations for a 4.5 percent balance. It also forecast a 2013 fiscal deficit of 4.9 percent of the country's annual output.
The ministry did not provide any details on promised capital controls, aimed at limiting hot money flows into the country, but said it would make an announcement this week.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
PRETORIA, March 2 South Africa's central bank on Thursday said it would put up for sale nearly 150,000 of its shares owned by people who have exceeded limits set by a court to prevent undue influence in the regulator.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, March 2 Euro zone inflation surged to a four-year high last month, zooming past the European Central Bank's target and piling pressure on rate setters to open talks about when and how extraordinary stimulus measures will be scaled back.