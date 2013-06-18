SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 18 Economic growth in
Costa Rica this year will fall short of the 4 percent forecast
issued previously by the central bank, hurt by a manufacturing
slowdown, central bank President Rodrigo Bolanos said on
Tuesday.
Bolanos told reporters that the bank could not yet offer a
new forecast. He said the bank had discovered an error that had
led to an overstatement of the manufacturing data that feeds
into its economic activity index.
"(The discovery) showed economic activity was much lower
than initially expected and will therefore have an impact on
overall growth," Bolanos said.
Economic growth in Costa Rica in 2012 was 4.6 percent.
The bank revised its monthly economic activity index to
reflect growth of 2.1 percent for the January to April period
this year, down from the 3.4 percent it had reported previously.
A revised estimate for economic growth will be ready in the
coming weeks, Bolanos said.