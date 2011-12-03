Dec 3 Costa Rica cut its estimate for 2011 growth
to 4 percent this year as the small Central American nation is
hit by weakness in the global economy, the central bank said this
week.
"As a result of fragility in advanced economies, growth
projections have been revised down and inflationary and exchange
pressure are expected to persist, motivated by the international
flow of capital," the central bank said in an economic report
published earlier this week.
In July, the central bank said the economy would expand 4.5
percent in 2011 based on strong local consumer activity and
foreign investment.
Beach-lined and jungle-covered Costa Rica is known as a
popular spot for tourists but has recently attracted more
high-tech factories and call centers. Growth reached 3.8 percent
in the first nine months of the year.
The country's forecast now falls below the 4.5 percent
overall growth projected for Latin America this year by the
International Monetary Fund.
Costa Rica also sees a fiscal deficit of 4 percent of gross
domestic product by the end of the year, the bank said. The
government is struggling to rein in the deficit by cutting
spending and introducing a bundle of new taxes still pending
approval in congress.
