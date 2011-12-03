Dec 3 Costa Rica cut its estimate for 2011 growth to 4 percent this year as the small Central American nation is hit by weakness in the global economy, the central bank said this week.

"As a result of fragility in advanced economies, growth projections have been revised down and inflationary and exchange pressure are expected to persist, motivated by the international flow of capital," the central bank said in an economic report published earlier this week.

In July, the central bank said the economy would expand 4.5 percent in 2011 based on strong local consumer activity and foreign investment.

Beach-lined and jungle-covered Costa Rica is known as a popular spot for tourists but has recently attracted more high-tech factories and call centers. Growth reached 3.8 percent in the first nine months of the year.

The country's forecast now falls below the 4.5 percent overall growth projected for Latin America this year by the International Monetary Fund.

Costa Rica also sees a fiscal deficit of 4 percent of gross domestic product by the end of the year, the bank said. The government is struggling to rein in the deficit by cutting spending and introducing a bundle of new taxes still pending approval in congress. (Reporting by Alex Leff in San Jose; Editing by Eric Walsh)