By Alexandra Alper
| MEXICO CITY, April 7
MEXICO CITY, April 7 Costa Rica's vice president
elect said on Monday his government would consider issuing
another 30-year dollar-denominated sovereign bond next year for
$1 billion.
Vice President-elect Helio Fallas said the country's new
government wants to cut the deficit, which the current finance
minister has warned could grow to 6 percent of gross domestic
product this year from 5.4 percent in 2013.
Fallas is the running mate of Luis Guillermo Solis, a
center-left academic who easily won Costa Rica's presidential
election on Sunday.
Incumbent President Laura Chinchilla's government last month
placed a $1-billion 30-year bond. "Next year it will be another
billion, but that is the maximum," Fallas said.
Solis has promised not to raise taxes for two years and to
focus on reducing tax evasion and waste, while clamping down on
corruption. He also wants to boost spending on social programs
and education.
(Additional reporting by Zach Dyer; Editing by Peter Galloway)