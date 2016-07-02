SAN JOSE, July 1 Costa Rica's economy picked up in the first quarter, helped by a boost in exports and domestic consumption, the country's central bank said on Friday.

In annualized terms, growth in the Central American tourist haven reached 5.4 percent in the first three months of the year, above the 4.5 percent notched in the fourth quarter of 2015. (Reporting by George Ramirez; Editing by Nick Macfie)