BRIEF-Smart Sand says public offering of 5.95 mln shares priced at $17.50/shr
SAN JOSE, July 1 Costa Rica's economy picked up in the first quarter, helped by a boost in exports and domestic consumption, the country's central bank said on Friday.
In annualized terms, growth in the Central American tourist haven reached 5.4 percent in the first three months of the year, above the 4.5 percent notched in the fourth quarter of 2015. (Reporting by George Ramirez; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Files for stock shelf of up to $300 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2k2UNIV] Further company coverage:
* at&t inc - files for six-part global notes offering of up to $10 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: