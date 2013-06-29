BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 28 The Costa Rican economy grew by 2.43 pct in the first quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, the weakest expansion since the country exited recession at the end of 2009, central bank data showed on Friday.
The growth was the slowest since the Central American nation emerged from four consecutive quarters of economic contraction in the final three months of 2009, the bank's figures showed.
During the final quarter of last year, the Costa Rican economy grew by 3.05 percent.
The latest data come after Central Bank President Rodrigo Bolanos said last week that economic growth in the Central American country will be below 4 percent this year.
He has yet to give a more precise estimate.
The Central Bank said gross domestic product for the country totaled some $12.7 billion in the January-March period.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates