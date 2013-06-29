SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 28 The Costa Rican economy grew by 2.43 pct in the first quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, the weakest expansion since the country exited recession at the end of 2009, central bank data showed on Friday.

The growth was the slowest since the Central American nation emerged from four consecutive quarters of economic contraction in the final three months of 2009, the bank's figures showed.

During the final quarter of last year, the Costa Rican economy grew by 3.05 percent.

The latest data come after Central Bank President Rodrigo Bolanos said last week that economic growth in the Central American country will be below 4 percent this year.

He has yet to give a more precise estimate.

The Central Bank said gross domestic product for the country totaled some $12.7 billion in the January-March period.