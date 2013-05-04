By Isabella Cota
| SAN JOSE
SAN JOSE May 3 The United States may in the
future export liquefied natural gas to Costa Rica to help
mitigate the Central American nation's high energy prices,
President Laura Chinchilla said on Friday.
Speaking at a press conference alongside United States
President Barack Obama, Chinchilla said the two governments had
"explored" using the pre-existing Central American Free Trade
Agreement (CAFTA) to possibly begin importing the fuel.
"We explored using CAFTA to, in the future and once the
United States government resolves some internal situations, be
able to import liquefied natural gas," she said.
The United States, once a guaranteed importer, is enjoying a
lucrative energy boom and is expected to boost exports further,
despite concerns that the surge could push prices higher at
home.
Costa Rican Environment Minister Rene Castro said before the
conference that his delegation had asked Obama for preferential
pricing for shipments of LNG to supply the Central American
region.
"We're having this discussion because of scale, because the
cost of infrastructure, the boats, transport, makes it cheaper
to transport large quantities," he said, adding that Obama
reacted positively to the request.