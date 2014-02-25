SAN JOSE, Costa Rica Feb 24 Costa Rica will ask
the International Court of Justice to settle a decade-old
maritime border dispute with Nicaragua related to potential oil
concessions, President Laura Chinchilla said on Monday.
Costa Rica plans to file a complaint with the court at The
Hague on Tuesday in which it will ask the court to determine its
borders with Nicaragua in the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean,
she said in a statement.
The dispute dates back to 2002 when Nicaragua published maps
detailing oil concessions, some of which were in waters claimed
by Costa Rica.
Nicaragua published the maps of the disputed concessions
again in 2013, reviving the issue.
The Central American countries already have an open dispute
at The Hague related to an area of wetlands known as Isla
Portillos.
Late last year, the International Court of Justice rejected
a complaint by Nicaragua that a road Costa Rica had built
parallel to the San Juan river had polluted the waterway, which
serves as a partial border between the two countries.
(Reporting by Zach Dyer; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)