A fiscal reform
planned by Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla is in
increasing jeopardy following the resignations of two senior
Finance Ministry officials in as many days due to a tax-dodging
scandal.
The director of direct taxation, Francisco Villalobos,
resigned late on Tuesday, one day after Finance Minister
Fernando Herrero stepped down over reports in newspaper La
Nacion that the two were evading taxes.
Their departure threatens passage of the fiscal bill, which
needs opposition support to pass through congress.
The proposed law aims to raise tax revenue by the equivalent
of 1.5 percentage points of gross domestic product (GDP) and
reduce a ballooning fiscal deficit.
It would also impose a 15 percent tax on companies working
in the country's tax-free zones after 2015.
"This is a very strong blow for those who have pushed for
this bill and it's harder to defend it now", said Juan Carlos
Mendoza, head of Congress and a member of the opposition
Citizens' Action Party.
Costa Rica's fiscal deficit has swollen to more than 5
percent of gross domestic product (GDP), one of the highest in
Latin America, after the government ramped up spending during
the global crisis.
For the tax reform to pass, Chinchilla needs support from
all 24 members of her centrist National Liberation Party in
congress and at least five more votes from members of other
parties to secure a majority in the 57-seat house.
The government has said Vice President Luis Liberman has
temporarily taken over the finance ministry.
