* 9th Circuit reverses class-action, cites Wal-Mart case
* Court leaves open possibility for recertification
* Women plaintiffs, Costco each claim victory
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 16 Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) won a
court decision that blocks women who accused the company of
gender bias from suing as a group, but the court left open the
possibility that the case could regain class-action status.
The case involved about 600 current and former female
Costco workers who said the largest U.S. warehouse club chain
made it harder for them to be promoted to general manager or
assistant general manager, in part because it failed to post
job openings.
Citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of
Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in San Francisco said a lower court judge applied the
wrong legal standard, having failed to decide whether there was
enough in common among the women's claims.
But the appeals court returned the case to U.S. District
Judge Marilyn Hall Patel in San Francisco to decide whether she
could still certify a class, and whether the plaintiffs can
seek back pay and punitive damages.
In its June 20 ruling in Wal-Mart Stores Inc v. Dukes, a
divided Supreme Court had thrown out a class-action lawsuit on
behalf of as many 1.5 million female workers who claimed that
retailer gave them lower pay and fewer promotions than men.
Writing for a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th
Circuit, Judge N. Randy Smith said that ruling requires Patel
to now "determine whether there was significant proof that
Costco operated under a general policy of discrimination."
Smith nonetheless rejected what he said seemed to be
Costco's argument that the "rigorous analysis" required in the
Wal-Mart case include an "in-depth" examination of the merits
of the Costco plaintiffs' case. "To hold otherwise would turn
class certification into a mini-trial," he wrote.
PLAINTIFFS, COSTCO SAY ARE PLEASED
Denying class-action status can result in higher costs and
lower recoveries, and cause some plaintiffs with smaller or
weaker claims to drop their cases altogether.
The Costco lawsuit began in 2004. Patel in 2007 granted
class-action status for the three named plaintiffs and others.
The case was put on hold pending the Wal-Mart ruling.
Jocelyn Larkin, executive director of The Impact Fund,
which handled the case for the women plaintiffs, said "we are
absolutely delighted" with the 9th Circuit decision.
"The district court had found that Costco had a common
process for promotions, and statistical evidence that this
adversely affected women -- sufficient for certification," she
said. "Costco did not get the outcome it wanted, a finding that
we would be unable under any circumstances to get the class
certified."
Joel Benoliel, Costco's chief legal officer, said: "We are
extremely gratified that our major points in the case have been
vindicated, and it's clear the court has shut the door on a
nationwide class. We will continue to defend this case."
Costco is based in Issaquah, Washington.
Smith was appointed to the 9th Circuit by President George
W. Bush. He was joined in his opinion by Judge Richard Clifton,
who was also appointed by Bush, and Judge Ronald Gould, who was
appointed by President Bill Clinton.
The case is Ellis et al v. Costco Wholesale Corp, 9th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 07-15838.
