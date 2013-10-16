Oct 16 Costco Wholesale Corp said on
Wednesday that it will cooperate with the U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration in its ongoing investigation of prescriptions for
controlled substances, after receiving subpoenas and warrants
from the DEA.
The DEA has targeted large pharmacy chains and distributors
to stem the flow of prescription drugs where abuse is suspected.
The DEA revoked the controlled substance licenses of two CVS
Caremark Corp drugstores in Florida in 2012, and earlier
this year Walgreen Co reached a record $80 million
settlement with the agency to resolve allegations that its
negligence in record-keeping and dispensing allowed highly
addictive drugs to reach abusers and be sold illegally.
Costco announced its plans to cooperate with the DEA's
subpoenas and administrative inspection warrants in a filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.
It said the matter concerned its "fulfillment of prescriptions
related to controlled substances and related practices."
Additional details were not provided, and company
representatives could not be immediately reached for comment.