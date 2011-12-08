* Q1 EPS $0.73 vs year-ago $0.71

* Net sales up 13 pct

* Membership fee revenue up 7.5 pct (Adds detail)

Dec 8 Costco Wholesale Corp posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by strong gasoline prices and membership fees.

The largest U.S. warehouse club operator sells products from chicken to couches at a discount, to its members who pay annual membership fees.

For the first quarter it earned $320 million, or 73 cents per share, compared with $312 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 13 percent to $21.18 billion, excluding membership fees.

The club, which raised membership fees for most U.S. and Canadian members by 10 percent on Nov. 1, said membership fee revenue rose 7.5 percent to $447 million in the quarter.

Costco is in its final month of being led by co-founder and longtime Chief Executive Jim Sinegal. He is handing over the CEO role to President and Chief Operating Officer Craig Jelinek in January. Sinegal plans to stay on the board.

Shares of the Issaquah, Washington-based company closed at $87.47 on Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago and Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by David Holmes)