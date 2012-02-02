(Adds detail)
Feb 2 U.S. warehouse club operator Costco
Wholesale Corp posted a better-than-expected 8 percent
rise in January sales at stores open at least a year, helped by
higher gasoline prices.
Net sales at Issaquah, Washington-based Costco rose 11
percent to $7 billion in the five weeks to Jan. 29.
Analysts were expecting same-store sales to rise 6.1
percent, including the impact of fuel prices, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Excluding the impact of gasoline prices and foreign
exchange, comparable January same-store sales were up 8 percent,
Costco said.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Dan
Lalor)