BRIEF-Aware reports Q4 earnings per share $0.02
* Q4 revenue $3.9 million versus $6.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Aug. 31 Costco Wholesale Corp's (COST.O) chief executive, Jim Sinegal, has informed the company's board about his plan to step down as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2012, the U.S. warehouse club said on Wednesday.
Sinegal will be replaced by Craig Jelinek, currently president and chief operating officer, the company said. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; editing by Andre Grenon)
* Q4 revenue $3.9 million versus $6.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DryShips Inc. reports financial and operating results for the fourth quarter 2016
* Middlefield Banc Corp. reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter financial results