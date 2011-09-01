* CEO change effective Jan. 1, 2012
* President and COO to take reins
* August same-store sales up 11 percent; tops estimates
By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, Aug. 31 Costco Wholesale Corp
(COST.O) said its co-founder and CEO, Jim Sinegal, has decided
to step down as chief executive of the largest U.S. warehouse
club, effective Jan. 1.
Sinegal, who has been a director since the company was
formed and will turn 76 next year, will be replaced by
President and Chief Operating Officer Craig Jelinek, Costco
said on Wednesday.
In an interview with the Seattle Times, Sinegal said his
age and the fact that Costco is in good shape made January the
right time to step down as CEO.
Sinegal will remain with the retailer through January 2013
to help Jelinek during the transition. He also will continue to
serve on Costco's board and stand for reelection at the January
2012 annual meeting.
Jelinek started as a warehouse manager in Costco in 1984
and assumed the position of president, COO and director in
February last year.
Costco, which sells products from paper towels to diamond
necklaces at a discount to its members, reported an 11 percent
rise in August same-store sales, or sales at stores open at
least a year, helped by rising gasoline prices and currency
benefits.
On that basis, analysts were expecting a 9.3 percent
increase, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Warehouse clubs Costco, Wal-Mart Stores Inc's (WMT.N) Sam's
Club and BJ's Wholesale Club Inc BJ.N have benefited as
members fill up their gas tanks at below-market prices at pumps
operated by the clubs and often head inside to shop.
