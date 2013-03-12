BRIEF-Glycomimetics Q4 loss per share $0.36
* Glycomimetics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
(Corrects year-ago profit number to $394 mln from $390 mln in para 2)
March 12 Costco Wholesale Corp posted a 39 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by increasing sales and membership fees.
Net income was $547 million, or $1.24 per share in the fiscal second quarter ended on Feb. 17, compared with a profit of $394 million, or 90 cents a share, a year ago.
The company's net sales for the quarter increased eight percent to $24.34 billion.
Membership fee revenue rose 15 percent to $528 million in the second quarter. (Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago and Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Glycomimetics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
JOHANNESBURG, March 1 Net1 UEPS Technologies will pay 2 billion rand ($150 million) for a 15 percent stake in South Africa's Cell C, it said on Wednesday.
* sees U.S. February auto industry sales at 17.5 million vehicles on an annualized basis