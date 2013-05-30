UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
May 30 Costco Wholesale Corp posted a 20 percent rise in third-quarter profit, as its low prices for food and gasoline appealed to shoppers.
Costco earned $459 million, or $1.04 per share, compared with a profit of $386 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 8 percent to $23.55 billion in the quarter ended May 12. Total sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 5 percent.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.