June 6 U.S. warehouse club chain Costco
Wholesale Corp reported May same-store sales that
missed analyst estimates, due to a relatively stronger dollar
and weak gasoline prices.
The company said comparable store sales for the month of May
rose 5 percent, including the effects of fuel and foreign
exchange.
Analysts on average were expecting sales to rise 5.5 percent,
including the effects of fuel, according to Thomson Reuters
Data.
Net sales at the Issaquah, Washington-based retailer rose 7
percent to $8.13 billion for the four-week period ended June 2.
Costco is the largest U.S warehouse club chain and competes
with BJ's Wholesale Club and Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
Sam's Club.