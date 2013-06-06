June 6 U.S. warehouse club chain Costco Wholesale Corp reported May same-store sales that missed analyst estimates, due to a relatively stronger dollar and weak gasoline prices.

The company said comparable store sales for the month of May rose 5 percent, including the effects of fuel and foreign exchange.

Analysts on average were expecting sales to rise 5.5 percent, including the effects of fuel, according to Thomson Reuters Data.

Net sales at the Issaquah, Washington-based retailer rose 7 percent to $8.13 billion for the four-week period ended June 2.

Costco is the largest U.S warehouse club chain and competes with BJ's Wholesale Club and Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Sam's Club.