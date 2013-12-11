Dec 11 Costco Wholesale Corp's
first-quarter profit missed Wall Street estimates, weighed down
by lower gasoline prices and weak foreign currencies.
Profit rose to $425 million, or 96 cents per share, from
$416 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Last week, Costco posted first-quarter sales that rose 5
percent, but still came in below analysts' expectations.
Sales at stores open at least a year rose 3 percent,
including the impact of fuel sales and foreign exchange.
Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange and falling
gasoline prices, same-store sales rose 5 percent.