METALS-Copper slips as dollar surge prompts profit taking
* Coming Up: U.S. Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 1445 GMT (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment/detail; changes dateline)
(Adds details)
May 31 Costco Wholesale Corp posted a four percent rise in comparable sales in May, falling short of analysts' forecasts, as a strong dollar hurt the value of its sales overseas.
Analysts were expecting same-store sales to increase 4.3 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Data.
International same-store sales at the largest U.S. warehouse club operator, rose three percent in May.
Net sales at the group, which currently operates 602 warehouses, rose seven percent to $7.67 billion for the four-week period ended May 27. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Coming Up: U.S. Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 1445 GMT (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment/detail; changes dateline)
LONDON, Feb 21 Nigeria's naira currency weakened on Tuesday against the dollar in the non-deliverable forwards market as expectations of a devaluation grew, while the rand slipped too before a key budget speech by the finance minister.
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: