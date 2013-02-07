Feb 7 Costco Wholesale Corp posted a 4 percent rise in comparable sales in January, marginally above analysts estimates, despite the largest U.S. warehouse operator having one less sales day in the reporting period.

Analysts were expecting sales to rise 3.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Data.

Net sales rose 7 percent to $9.35 billion for the five-week period ended February 3.

Costco, which competes against Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Sam's Club and privately-held BJ's Wholesale and is open only to members, offers products at lower prices and at thin profit margins.

It sells everything from groceries to car accessories.