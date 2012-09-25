By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 A U.S. judge has
certified a class action lawsuit against Costco Wholesale Corp
over allegations of gender discrimination in the
store's promotion practices.
Three women plaintiffs say Costco's promotion system has a
disparate impact on women employees who seek advancement to
general manager and assistant general manager. A different judge
had allowed the case to proceed as a class action against the
warehouse club operator in 2007.
However, last year a federal appeals court ordered that the
decision be reconsidered, in light of a key U.S. Supreme Court
ruling which had derailed a nationwide class action against
Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
In his order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in
San Francisco federal court said the Costco class claims differ
from those in the Wal-Mart case in "several material ways." For
example, the size of the Costco class is a "mere fraction" of
the proposed Wal-Mart case: approximately 700 people as opposed
to 1.5 million, Chen wrote.
Representatives for Costco and the plaintiffs could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Shirley "Rae" Ellis et al. vs. Costco Wholesale
Corporation, No.04-3341.