NEW YORK Aug 25 A 74-year-old woman who said
she was injured after falling in a Costco store in Florida beat
back the retailer's effort to move the case to that state
because it was too much trouble to defend itself in New York.
Theresa Danza sued Costco in her hometown of Brooklyn, New
York, claiming she was hospitalized for spinal and shoulder
trauma and needed months of treatment by a chiropractor after a
tumble in a Costco in North Miami, Florida, on Jan. 24, 2009.
"I didn't know what hit me," she said. "I just went flying.
I went up in the air and down I went. It seems I slipped on a
slurpee that was all over the floor."
Costco sought to move her case to Florida. It said it would
be prejudiced if the case stayed in New York, and cited the
cost of locating and interviewing witnesses.
Not so, New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Schack
said in a decision on Wednesday.
Schack said it would be more inconvenient for Danza to fly
her witnesses to Florida than for Costco to fly its employee
witnesses to New York.
He also said Issaquah, Washington-based Costco Wholesale
Corp (COST.O) is hardly cash-starved, with profit of $1.3
billion on revenue of $77.95 billion in its last fiscal year.
"The court, in balancing the interests of plaintiff Danza
against financial 'goliath' defendant Costco, holds that it
would not be in the interest of substantial justice to try this
action in Florida instead of New York," Shack wrote.
A Costco spokeswoman declined to comment, citing a company
policy not to discuss litigation.
Pursuing the case at home could avert more pain for Danza.
"I do not intend to be traveling to Florida in winter
anymore as traveling is too painful and stressful for me," she
said in court papers quoted by Schack.
The case is Danza v. Costco Wholesale Corp, New York State
Supreme Court, Kings County, No. 31512/2010.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel)