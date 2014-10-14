Dollar General's sales jump 13.7 pct
March 16 U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported a 13.7 percent increase in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by higher spending at its stores driven by strong demand for home products.
Oct 14 Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp said it will make its China market debut through the opening of an online flagship store on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's Tmall Global Platform, a wing of Tmall.com.
Costco's online store launch targets consumers in mainland China. The warehouse chain's online store will initially provide a range of products including food and healthcare product listings at competitive prices, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Costco said it will continue to introduce new products and brands to Chinese customers while Tmall.com's warehouse store helps to cut logistics costs and delivery time. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
March 16 U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported a 13.7 percent increase in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by higher spending at its stores driven by strong demand for home products.
SAO PAULO, March 16 Brazilian financial technology company Creditas Soluções Financeiras Ltda tapped the asset-backed debt market to raise 50 million reais (US$16 million) for auto loan refinancing, its chief executive said, an area shunned by traditional lenders after soaring delinquencies.
MUNICH, March 16 German investigators searched Audi offices for a second day on Thursday in connection with the emissions scandal still rocking parent Volkswagen, according to the Munich prosecutor's office.