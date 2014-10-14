(Adds analysts' comments, updates shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Oct 14 U.S. retailer Costco Wholesale Corp
plans to open an online store in China using Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd's fast-growing Tmall online
marketplace, entering the country's booming e-commerce market to
combat slowing sales at home.
The warehouse club operator said the online store would sell
branded products, which would initially comprise food and
healthcare goods, and store-branded products under its Kirkland
Signature private label.
"This low capital entry will give Costco a good look at the
Chinese opportunity with nominal capital investment," Janney
Capital Markets analyst David Strasser wrote in a note.
Alibaba's Tmall offers virtual store fronts and payment
portals to merchants. Several western retailers, including Zara
owner Inditex, Britain's Burberry and ASOS
, have joined TMall this year as they look to boost
their presence in China.
Costco said Tmall Global's warehouse stores would help it
cut logistics costs and delivery time.
"Costco sees tremendous growth opportunities in China,
especially in light of Chinese consumers' increasing appetite
for imported products," Executive Vice President Jim Murphy said
in a statement on Tuesday.
The move is part of Costco's push to grow its online
business. Most U.S. retailers are struggling with falling store
traffic as shoppers make more purchases online.
Costco has reported slowing same-store sales growth for the
last three years.
"Longer term there's significant potential to grow (in
China) ... we are talking five plus years," S&P Capital IQ
analyst Joseph Agnese told Reuters.
China-based iResearch in July raised its 2014 growth
forecast for the country's online retail sales to 45.8 percent
from 32.4 percent. The consultancy forecast sales of 2.76
trillion yuan ($446.6 billion) for the year.
Tmall.com would also connect Costco with its consumer online
marketplace Taobao.com and its daily deals site Juhuasuan.com.
Costco's Asian presence, as of May, included 19 shops in
Japan and 10 each in Taiwan and Korea through majority-owned
subsidiaries, while its online presence was restricted to the
United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Mexico.
Costco's shares were down nearly 1 percent at $125.95 on
Tuesday. Up to Monday's close, shares have risen 6.7 percent so
far this year, compared with a 1.8 percent fall in the broader
Dow Jones U.S. retailers index.
(Additional reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Savio D'Souza)