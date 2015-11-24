(Adds details on E. coli strain)
Nov 24 At least 19 people in seven states may
have been infected by E. coli after eating rotisserie chicken
salad sold at Costco Wholesale Corp's stores, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.
Five people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been
reported, but two individuals developed hemolytic uremic
syndrome, or HUS, a type of kidney failure that can lead to
permanent organ damage.
The infections have been reported in Montana, Utah,
Colorado, California, Missouri, Virginia and Washington, CDC
said.
The current number of HUS cases is twice what is normally
seen with E. coli O157:H7, the pathogen identified in the
outbreak, said Bill Marler, a Seattle food safety attorney who
represents people sickened by tainted food.
"This tells me that the number of ill is likely going to go
up because the HUS cases are easier to track," Marler said.
Fourteen of 16 people bought or ate rotisserie chicken salad
from Costco in the week before the illness started, but the
ingredient linked to the infection has not been identified, the
CDC said.
Costco said it stopped selling the chicken salad on Nov. 20,
the same day it was notified by federal health officials that it
was linked to cases of E. coli, said Craig Wilson, vice
president of food safety at Costco.
E. coli O157:H7 can cause serious illness and is perhaps
most often associated with a 1993 outbreak that killed four
children who ate undercooked hamburgers at Jack in the Box
restaurants.
Costco last year was linked to a salmonella outbreak caused
by chicken products it sold in at least nine states. The
contaminated chicken was supplied to Costco by California-based
Foster Poultry Farms. (reut.rs/1lIcHPf)
The current E. coli outbreak at Costco comes days after
health officials linked burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
to more than 40 cases of E. coli O26 food poisoning in
six states. No HUS nor deaths have been reported in that case.
Costco's shares closed down 1.3 percent at $162.19 after
heavy trading on Tuesday and were down slightly more in extended
trading.
