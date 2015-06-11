(Adds Humane Society statement, paragraphs 9-10)
CHICAGO, June 11 Costco Warehouse Corp
said on Thursday that it will continue to procure eggs from
Hillandale Farms, which an animal welfare group this week said
was mistreating hens at one of its facilities in Gettysburg,
Pennsylvania.
The Humane Society of the United States released footage by
a former Hillandale employee showing hens laying eggs in cramped
cages with deceased birds. The footage, gathered in April and
May, also showed broken eggs and dead chickens on the floor.
The conditions in the video appeared to violate Costco's
published "Mission Statement on Animal Welfare." The retailer
said it believes it to be an isolated incident.
Hillandale facilities were checked as recently as this week
by outside inspectors and the egg producer was found to be
"behaving appropriately," Costco, the third-largest U.S.
retailer, said in a statement.
Hillandale Farms said the employee that gathered the footage
was to blame for the lapse in production standards.
Costco conducts annual audits of vendors of animal products
and says in its mission statement that it is committed to the
welfare and proper handling of all animals used to produce food
for its stores.
Costco would not commit to a timeline for promised
transition to only cage-free eggs at its stores despite calls by
the Humane Society to do so.
"We are going to be continuing to expand our cage-free
business as fast as we can," Craig Wilson, vice president of
quality assurance and food safety, said on Thursday.
The Humane Society said Costco's animal welfare claims fall
short as long as it continues to source eggs from caged hens.
"It's high time Costco do what it indicated it was going to
do eight years ago and set a time frame for getting these
inhumane cages out of its supply chain once and for all," said
Matthew Prescott, the group's senior food policy director.
(Reporting by Karl Plume and Nathan Layne; Editing by Jonathan
