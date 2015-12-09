(Corrects paragraph 5 in Dec. 8 story to say net income
attributable to the company fell, not rose)
Dec 8 Costco Wholesale Corp reported a
fall in comparable-store sales for the third straight quarter as
a stronger dollar reduced the value of sales from overseas
markets.
Comparable sales, including fuel and foreign currency
impacts, fell 1 percent in the first quarter ended Nov 22, 2015.
Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected
growth of 0.3 percent.
Costco gets almost 30 percent of revenue from outside the
United States. The dollar rose about 13 percent against a basket
of currencies in the 12 months through November.
Excluding fuel and foreign exchange impact, comparable-store
sales rose 6 percent, above the 5.9 percent growth expected by
analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $480 million,
or $1.09 per share, from $496 million, or $1.12 per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $27.22 billion from $26.87 billion
a year earlier.
Analysts on an average had expected earnings of $1.17 per
share on revenue of $27.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sandra Maler)