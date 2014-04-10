April 10 Costco Wholesale Corp said
March same-store sales increased 5 percent, helped by an extra
day in the period and a shift in the timing of Easter.
Analysts had expected a 3.5 percent rise in Costco's
same-store sales, including fuel sales, for the five weeks ended
April 6, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.
Easter falls on April 20 this year, while it was on March 31
last year.
"This calendar shift positively impacted this year's net and
comparable sales by an estimated one to one and one-half
percent," Costco said.
March net sales rose 8 percent to $10.43 billion.
Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange rates and
gasoline prices, same-store sales rose 7 percent. International
same-store sales for March, excluding fuel, jumped 9 percent.
Sales rose in Japan where shoppers bought more before the
country hiked its sales tax from April 1, said the company which
operates 650 warehouses across the world.
Costco, which competes with BJ's Wholesale Club Inc
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Sam's Club, offers everyday
items below supermarket prices, hoping customers will buy other
goods as well. It usually prices gasoline lower than competing
stations.
