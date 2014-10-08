MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 8 Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on strong growth of same-store sales excluding fuel.
The company said same-store sales excluding fuel rose 7 percent in the quarter.
Net income rose to $697 million, or $1.58 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $617 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales for the quarter rose 9 percent to $34.75 billion.
Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.52 per share on revenue of $35.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.